Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been cleared of rape.

They both denied raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

Blane McIlroy, who was accused of exposure, and Rory Harrison, who was charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information, were also found not guilty.

The verdicts came in the ninth week of the trial.

The jury of eight men and three women deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes before delivering their unanimous verdicts.

Before discharging the 11-person jury, Judge Patricia Smyth told them: "This has probably been the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on."

Blane McIlroy was the first of the four men to leave Laganside courts in Belfast.

He made no comment as he left with his parents and his legal team.

More than 100 people gathered outside the courthouse after the verdicts were announced.

At the court

by Mark Simpson, BBC News NI

There was no reaction from the four defendants in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

They simply stood and stared in front of them as, one by one, the not guilty verdicts were read out by the chairperson of the jury.

A number of their friends and family were in tears in the public gallery.

Outside Court 12, Paddy Jackson hugged members of his legal team, as well as friends and family.

Relatives of all the four accused attended every day of the 42-day trial.

The case was only scheduled to last five weeks. In the end, it went on for eight-and-a-half weeks.

The 12-person jury which started hearing the case was later reduced to 11 after a juror took ill.

In total, 30 witnesses gave evidence, including 10 police officers, the four defendants, the alleged victim and the taxi driver who drove her home on the night in question.

The court sat on weekdays, but, to try to make up lost time, there was one Saturday sitting.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Blane McIlroy denied one count of exposure

In total, the court has sat on 42 days, but some hearings have been taken up with legal arguments, in the absence of the jury.

On the second week of the trial, the jury was taken to see the layout of Paddy Jackson's house.

All the other proceedings have taken place in Court 12 at Laganside courts complex. On most days, the 100-seat public gallery has been full.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park, Belfast, and his Ireland and Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, 25, of Ardenlee Street in the city, denied raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

Mr Jackson denied a further charge of sexual assault.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Rory Harrison denied charges of perverting the course of justice and withholding information

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, denied exposure while Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, denied perverting the course of justice and withholding information.