Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The family were killed in an arson attack on their Derrylin home on 27 February

Four members of a family who were murdered in a County Fermanagh house fire last month will be remembered at a church service in Derrylin later.

The victims were Denise Gossett, 45; her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina; her 16-year-old son Roman and Sabrina's one-year-old daughter, Morgana Quinn.

They died at their rented home on Molly Road, Derrylin, on 27 February.

The service of remembrance will be held in Derrylin's Church of Ireland Parish Church at 14:00 BST.

Image caption A church bulletin said the service will mark "the recent tragedy in our parish"

On Monday, Enniskillen Magistrates Court was told the four victims' remains have been formally identified and post-mortem examinations have been completed.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with their murders and he remains in custody.

The family are survived by Denise Gossett's older daughter, Samantha, who lives in Birmingham.

Earlier this month, she spoke to the Impartial Reporter about her grief at the loss of her mother, sister, brother and infant niece.

She said her family was very grateful for the support they have received from local residents, including financial help with funeral arrangements.

"We can't thank the people of County Fermanagh enough, we now feel like part of the community," she told the paper.