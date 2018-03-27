Image caption Police said the New Lodge community had to "endure another night" of disturbances

The police have come under attack by youths throwing bricks as they responded to anti-social behaviour in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

Firefighters were also called to the scene after a burning bin was pushed on to Victoria Road to block traffic.

It follows similar trouble in the area on Saturday night, during which a 14-year-old boy sustained head injuries in a sectarian attack.

Police said a small number of youths were "terrorising" the neighbourhood.

In a post on PSNI North Belfast's Facebook account, officers repeated their appeal to parents to "start taking control" of their children.

They asked parents to "drive past the Pinkerton, Carlisle and New Lodge Road areas to see if their child is one of this crowd of 20 kids that are terrorising the elderly and ill, who are terrified to leave their homes at night".