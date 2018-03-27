Image copyright Google Image caption Sinn Féin said lives were endangered in a shooting at a house in Altmore Gardens

Five men have been arrested after a gun attack in Newry, County Down.

Police said a shot was fired at a house in Altmore Gardens at about 21:20 BST on Monday.

No-one was injured in the shooting. During follow-up inquiries, police detained five men and seized two cars.

Sinn Féin councillor Liz Kimmins said the shooting was an "extremely reckless act which endangered the lives of those in the house".

"Our community is fortunate that we're not dealing with a tragedy and there is anger about this criminal incident," she added.