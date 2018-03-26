Image copyright Mal McCann Image caption Four people died in the fire last month

Post-mortem examinations are yet to be carried out on four people, one of them a baby, who died in a house fire in Derrylin last month, a court has heard.

Daniel Allen, 27, with an address at Molly Road in Derrylin, appeared by video link at Enniskillen Magistrates court on Monday.

He is charged with four counts of murder and one of arson.

The court heard the case was at a very early stage with ongoing issues about identification of the four victims.

Mr Allen will appear again by video link on 23 April.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Daniel Allen appeared at a previous court hearing earlier this month

The four bodies were found after a house on Molly Road in Derrylin was destroyed in a fire last month.

They are believed to have been three generations of one family.

They have been named by their landlord as Crystal Gosset who was in her 40s, her teenage son Edward, her daughter Diane and Diane's daughter Morgana, thought to have been about two years old.