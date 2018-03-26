Image caption Mr Colwell was driving a stolen car when he was shot in Ballynahinch

A man who was shot by police in 2006 asked if he was dead as he got out of a stolen car, an inquest has heard.

Steven Colwell, 23, originally from the Shankill area of Belfast, was shot dead by police on 16 April 2006.

He failed to stop at a checkpoint in Ballynahinch, County Down.

Four young men and two young women were in the silver BMW, which had been stolen earlier that morning during a burglary in Downpatrick.

The inquest opened last September, but was later adjourned.

At its resumption in Belfast on Monday, those present heard a tape recording of a police ombudsman's interview with Officer O, who fired two shots at the car.

They heard him describe what was happening in Ballynahinch on that morning as "crazy" and "wild" driving.

The officer said he aimed his weapon and shouted a warning to stop so loudly that he could not speak the following day.

As Mr Colwell got out of the car, wounded, he asked: "Am I dead?"

Image caption The BMW was stolen in Downpatrick earlier that morning.

Mr Colwell's death was originally investigated by the Police Ombudsman, who found the actions of the officer who shot Mr Colwell were "critically flawed".

This finding was rejected by the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI).

The inquest is continuing.