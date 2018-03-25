Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police closed the Nutts Corner Road for a time after the crash

A 22-year-old man has died and a woman is critically ill after the car they were travelling in crashed into a building in Crumlin, County Antrim.

The collision, on the Nutts Corner Road, was reported to police just before 07:20 BST on Sunday.

The man, who was from Belfast, was a front seat passenger in the black Peugeot 207. He died at the scene.

The injured woman, who is 21 and from the Crumin area, was driving the vehicle. She was taken to hospital.

Police sad the Nutts Corner Road was closed for a period of time, but has since re-opened.

Insp Pete Duncan appealed to anyone was travelling on the road at the time to contact police.

He also asked drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage.