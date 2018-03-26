Image caption The transition period will only be implemented if there is also a deal on the Irish border

Talks aimed at reaching a deal on what will happen to the Irish border after Brexit are due to begin in Brussels later.

The UK and EU agree there should be no hard border, but differences remain on how to achieve that goal.

The negotiations on Monday will cover customs, food safety, animal health and the regulation of other goods.

Further talks will take place next month with EU leaders due to assess progress at their next summit in June.

Last week, those leaders agreed to a 21-month Brexit transition period between March 2019, when the UK officially leaves, and the end of 2020.

It is effectively a standstill deal which means the UK will continue to follow EU rules in that period and have unimpeded access to the single market.

However the transition period will only be implemented if there is also a deal on the border.

In December, the EU and UK agreed that the border could be kept frictionless in three possible ways:

A comprehensive trade deal

A special arrangement for Northern Ireland which could involve technology or unique customs arrangements

A 'backstop' which could mean Northern Ireland or the UK as whole continuing to follow many EU rules.

In February the EU proposed a backstop which would mean Northern Ireland staying in the customs union or single market if there is no other way to maintain a soft border.

On Sunday the Brexit Secretary David Davis said the UK will agree to a 'backstop' but not the one which has been proposed by the EU.

Image caption David Davis (right) discussed the border on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday

Speaking in Brussels last week, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a text for the backstop would be worked on in the weeks ahead.

'Real engagement'

Mr Barnier said the Irish border question could not be left "pending" and most be brought to an "operational solution".

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he would like to see "real engagement" on the backstop text from the UK this week.

"If they can't agree to it, at least put forward alternative options that achieve the same outcome," he said.

"The onus is on them to come up with amendments to that text or alternatives that achieve what we all say we want to achieve."