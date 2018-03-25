Image copyright PA Image caption The UK has accepted the need for a backstop

The Brexit Secretary David Davis has said the UK will agree to a 'backstop' text for the Irish border, but not the one proposed by the EU.

In February it was proposed Northern Ireland stay in the customs union or single market if there was no other way to maintain a soft border.

The UK has accepted the need for a backstop to be written into the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mr Davis said a backstop option would be found.

He went on to say that it was "overwhelmingly likely" that the border issue would be solved in the context of a trade and customs agreement.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Mr Davis also defined a hard border as "a very visible border, with customs posts on it".

Mr Davis was asked about a report by the Commons Brexit committee, which found no evidence to suggest that there is currently a technical solution that would avoid infrastructure at the border.

He said trusted trader schemes and technological options would be able to maintain an invisible border.

Standstill

"There are ways of dealing with this. You can't just say 'we haven't done it anywhere else' - we haven't attempted to do it anywhere else," he said.

Talks will begin in Brussels on Monday which are aimed at reaching a deal on what will happen with the Irish border.

EU and UK negotiators will discuss customs, food safety, animal health and the regulation of other goods.

Further talks will take place next month with EU leaders due to assess progress at their next summit in June.

Last week those leaders agreed to a 21-month Brexit transition period between March 2019, when the UK officially leaves, and the end of 2020.

It is effectively a standstill deal which means the UK will continue to follow EU rules in that period and have unimpeded access to the single market.

However the transition period will only be implemented if there is also a deal on the border.