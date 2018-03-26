Image caption The factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, is due to shut in June

The Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena is to be turned into a business park after it closes in June, in a move aimed at boosting the area's economy.

Part of the site will also be given to the council as it bids to attract work linked to Heathrow airport's expansion.

Production at Michelin is due to stop after 50 years at the end of April.

About half of its 840 workers have left the County Antrim site during the two years since the company announced in November 2015 that it was closing.

It blamed a "significant downturn" in demand for truck tyres in Europe, but had also been warning about high energy costs.

'Good news'

The site is being sold to Silverwood Property Developments, which already operates an enterprise park in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Image caption The tyre factory occupies a large site on Raceview Road

Michelin said it is "good news" for Ballymena as Silverwood will "create the potential for hundreds of jobs".

Ten acres of the Raceview Road site will also go to Mid and East Antrim Council.

It said it will use the land "to bolster the area's bid to host a Heathrow Logistics Hub".

Heathrow intends establishing a number of UK regional hubs to support construction work on its proposed third runway expansion.

Six locations in Northern Ireland are under consideration.