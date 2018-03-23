Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption John Mills managed DETI's energy team, which was responsible for the RHI scheme, until May 2016

Civil servants were focused on using the RHI scheme to get their hands on as much Treasury money as possible, the public inquiry has been told.

Money for the renewable heat scheme came from central government.

But conditions attached to the funding meant any overspend would affect Northern Ireland's block grant.

The inquiry has heard that was understood by officials in NI at the beginning but they lost sight of that fact as the scheme progressed.

Witness John Mills told the inquiry on Friday that his "perception" was that the RHI scheme had been "put in place to make sure that Treasury money was gotten hold of".

Mr Mills took over the running of Energy Division in the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI) in January 2014.

By then the non-domestic RHI scheme had been up and running for more than a year.

He said he was not aware of the need for a promised review and his focus was on the expansion of the scheme to domestic properties.

Mr Mills said persuading the then minister Arlene Foster of the need for cost controls, at a time when there was low uptake of the scheme and budget was being handed back to the Treasury, would have been a difficult sell.

He said even in the summer of 2015, when the pressure on the budget was clear, it still took several months to get urgent changes made.

By then, Democratic Unionist Party MLA Jonathan Bell had taken over as minister.