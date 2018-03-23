Image copyright Press Association Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Lisburn, County Antrim

Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle are visiting Northern Ireland.

The couple will meet members of the public, visit some of Northern Ireland's most-loved sites and enjoy performances from young people.

Their tour began at the Eikon Centre near Lisburn, County Antrim, where the prince and Ms Markle will witness the work of a peace-building initiative entitled Amazing the Space.

It was launched by Prince Harry in September 2017.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Eikon Centre

Later they will visit the Crown Bar in Belfast and Titanic Belfast.

The couple are due to meet members of the public gathered on Great Victoria Street on Friday afternoon.

They will then travel to the city's campus for Northern Ireland's next generation science park, Catalyst Inc.

The trip is part of the couple's public engagements in the run-up to their wedding on 19 May. It is their first official, joint visit to Northern Ireland.

Invites to their wedding were issued on Thursday.