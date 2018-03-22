Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Rory Harrison was described in court as a "kind and honest person"

A defence barrister has told the jury in the trial involving two Ulster rugby players to decide the case on the evidence, not public opinion.

Gavan Duffy QC urged the 11-person jury not to make a judgement based on prejudice or sympathy.

He said: "This is a court of law, it's not a court of morality and certainly not a court of public opinion."

Mr Duffy is the defence barrister for Rory Harrison, a friend of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

He is accused of withholding information and perverting the course of justice in the case.

Mr Harrison, 25, from Manse Road, Belfast, denies the charges.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Stuart Olding (left) arriving in court on Thursday morning

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding are accused of raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house, in the early hours of June 28, 2016.

Mr Harrison took the woman home in a taxi. She was upset but he told the trial she did not tell him why.

Speaking on day 38 of the trial, Mr Duffy told the jury that Mr Harrison had "consistently and positively" denied the allegations against him.

'Modest person'

He said he answered every question put to him by the police and by barristers in court in an "honest, straightforward and candid manner".

Mr Duffy said: "Rory Harrison is a genuinely caring person, he is a kind person, he is an honest person and he's a modest person."

The defence barrister said Mr Harrison had not been treated fairly by the police.

In contrast, he said the police "bent over backwards" to try to find evidence supporting the version of events given by the woman at the centre of the case.

Mr Harrison was initially treated as a witness rather than a suspect. He first spoke to the police on June 30, 2016 - his 24th birthday - two days after the night in question.

He was interviewed as a suspect three months later.

Mr Duffy told the jury that Mr Harrison should be believed.

He said: "You must look at his evidence through the prism of his good character.

"At the risk of embarrassing him, I am suggesting to you that Rory Harrison's character is exemplary."

Image caption Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison deny all charges against them

The trial, which began in January, is now in its eighth week.

Judge Patricia Smyth has indicated that the jury will be sent out early next week to consider their verdicts on Mr Harrison and the other three defendants.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Another man has also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

The 11-person jury has been told by the judge to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.