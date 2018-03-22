Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin in August as the city hosts the World Meeting of Families

The upcoming visit of Pope Francis to the Republic of Ireland is the lead story in Thursday's Irish News.

The Pontiff is to visit Ireland in August - the first papal visit to the country for almost 40 years.

He will arrive in Dublin as the city hosts the World Meeting of Families, an international Catholic event which is staged every three years.

The newspaper says there were appeals on Wednesday for the Pope to cross the border during his visit.

It quotes Michael Kelly, managing editor of The Irish Catholic newspaper, who says a visit Northern Ireland would would be a "tremendous sign of the transformation of [its] society" and that a failure to do so would represent "spectacular tone-deafness" on the part of the Holy See.

However, the Vatican has indicated that the Pope's schedule will not include a cross-border visit.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Daily Mirror says the visit is expected to cost over £16m

The Daily Mirror also covers the papal visit over a two-page spread, headed: "Park Life for Pope".

It says "hundreds of thousands" will turn out for the trip, which is "expected to cost over £16m" and that "child abuse survivors will protest" at the Croke Park venue for the event.

'Not a good time'

Campaigner Margaret McGuckin is quoted as saying: "I am sure people could get quite angry and irate that the pope is still coming.

"He still has not stepped in to do anything, I don't think it is a good time for him to come here."

The News Letter reports on Ian Paisley's use of parliamentary privilege to demand that the retired judge chairing the public inquiry into the RHI scheme apologise to him for "putting words in the mouth of a witness".

Image caption Ian Paisley said there was no truth in the allegation that he had lobbied on behalf of a boiler owner to get them moved to a more lucrative tariff

It describes the north Antrim MP as "visibly furious" as he addressed the House of Commons.

Mr Paisley told the Commons that there was no truth in the allegation that he had lobbied on behalf of a boiler owner to get them moved to a more lucrative tariff

'Caution'

Elsewhere on its front page, the paper quotes two former deputy prime ministers, who claim that "Sinn Féin taking its seats in Westminster to vote against Brexit would be counterproductive for the Remain cause".

It says that on a visit to Dublin, Lord Heseltine and Sir Nick Clegg, both prominent Remain campaigners, urged caution when asked whether the six Republican MPs could strike a decisive blow against Brexit if they intervened in key Westminster debates.

The summing up in the rape trial of Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding dominates the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson both deny rape

In coverage of the case over two-pages, it details the closing statements of barristers representing Stuart Olding and Blane McIlroy, who denies a charge of exposure.