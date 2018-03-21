Image caption A forklift truck was used to smash into the wall around the ATM

Thieves have used a forklift truck to rip an automated teller machine (ATM) from a wall in Keady, County Armagh.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said the forklift truck was used to smash into the wall around the ATM.

They said they could not confirm the amount of damage or how much was taken, but that "the ATM would have contained a substantial quantity of cash".