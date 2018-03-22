Image caption NI Water raises about £78m annually from charging non-domestic customers, including farmers

Northern Ireland Water (NIW) is putting up charges to its 80,000 business customers from April by an average of 3.35%.

It is twice the amount of last year and will add £111 to the annual bill of "a medium factory".

NIW said it had permission from the Utility Regulator to increase water and sewerage charges by up to 4.6%.

However, it decided to "limit the increase", helped by the fact it has made savings.

Its finance director Ronan Larkin said: "Whilst the cost of providing services has risen, we have been able to absorb some of these and minimise the increase in tariffs.

"Businesses will be paying less in real terms that they did at the start of 2015."

NIW raises about £78m annually from charging non-domestic customers, including farmers.

But the vast majority of its revenue is by way of a subsidy from Stormont, which is paid instead of charging households.

In 2018-19 the subsidy will amount to £278m.