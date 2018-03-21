Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding both deny rape

The PSNI's handling of the rape case against two Ulster rugby players has been heavily criticised in court.

A barrister representing Stuart Olding accused detectives of failing to ask the alleged victim a series of key questions about what happened.

Summing up in the trial, Frank O'Donoghue QC listed more than a dozen questions which he said should have been asked in police interviews.

Mr Olding and Paddy Jackson both deny the charges against them.

They are both accused of raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house, in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

The woman, who was 19 at the time, told police that Mr Olding forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Mr O'Donoghue told the jury the alleged victim's evidence was "completely unreliable".

He said the oral sex "was not in any way a forced act".

Image caption Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison deny all charges against them

Instead he said it was an "entirely consensual" act, adding that it was "perhaps one she came to regret".

The barrister said the police did not probe properly the alleged victim's allegation against Mr Olding.

Mr O'Donoghue outlined a list of more than 12 questions that he said the police should have asked, including: "Why didn't she scream the house down?"

"A lot of very middle-class girls were downstairs," he said.

"They were not going to tolerate a rape or anything like that."

'Duty to acquit'

Mr O'Donoghue said the woman's version of events was "devoid of detail".

Today was day 37 of the trial, which began in January.

Mr O'Donoghue told the 11-person jury they needed to be sure of their verdicts.

Their judgement should not be based on a whim, a gut feeling, an impression or an instinct, he added.

"If you cannot be sure... it's your duty to acquit," said the barrister.

The jury has been told to expect to begin deliberations next week.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Blane McIlroy denies one charge of exposure

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Rory Harrison took the alleged victim home on the night in question

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charges.