MPs are due to debate at Westminster whether the salaries of Northern Ireland assembly members should be cut.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is seeking the legal power to reduce their pay in the absence of a power-sharing executive.

But she is not expected to make a final decision just yet.

The BBC's understands Karen Bradley may use the power to halt a pay rise for assembly members which is due next month.

Earlier this month, Mrs Bradley said she was "minded" to reduce assembly members' pay, in the wake of the collapse of the Stormont talks.

Last December, former assembly Chief Executive Trevor Reaney recommended a cut of 27.5%.

Mrs Bradley has said she wants to hear from Northern Ireland's political parties before making a final decision.

In a few weeks, assembly members are due to receive a £500 pay rise - previously approved by an independent panel.

On Wednesday, Mrs Bradley, with the backing of the political parties, will seek the legal authority from Westminster to block that increase.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017.

Subsequent talks have failed to restore the power-sharing executive.

In December, an independent report recommended cutting the 90 MLAs' salaries by £13,612 in the absence of a sitting assembly at Stormont.

The report by Mr Reaney urged the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to introduce the cut in two stages, so as not to impact on assembly members' "personal circumstances".

Last month, talks between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed amid unionist resistance to draft proposals for future Irish language legislation.

The Reaney report proposed cutting the MLA salary from £49,500 to £35,888, with an immediate cut of £7,425 followed by a further reduction of £6,187 after three months.

Mr Reaney also proposed cutting MLAs' staff allowance from £50,000 to £37,500 if power sharing had not been restored by the end of this month.