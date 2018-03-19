School Report's Festival of News: In Pictures

  • 19 March 2018

Students from across NI went behind the scenes for BBC School Report NI last week.

  • Pupils took part in a range of activities including sports commentary and identifying fake news BBC

  • Students from Portadown College getting ready to present a live news bulletin BBC

  • A student gets to grips with filming under the tutelage of former Ireland Correspondent Andy Martin BBC

  • Reception in Broadcasting House was a hive of activity all day as almost 300 pupils came through the doors BBC

  • Barra Best passing on some tips of the trade to a potential future weatherman BBC

  • A group of students experience what it is like to commentate on live sport BBC

  • School reporters being given a guided tour of BBC Newsline's studio BBC

  • Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan spends time with pupils from Tor Bank School, Dundonald BBC

  • In the hot seat - a student presents the news from the BBC Newsline studio BBC

  • BBC Broadcasting House, Belfast was a sea of blue and white as School Report took over the building BBC

  • School reporters were given lots of practical tips, including how to improve their filming BBC

  • Barra Best and students from Abbey College captured the atmosphere at the event for the News Channel BBC

  • Young people got to try on the sort of riot gear required by correspondents reporting from danger zones BBC

  • Pupils got to experience the green screen in BBC Newsline's Studio B BBC

