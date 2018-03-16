Image caption The replica cross is set to be erected at Down Cathedral

Plans to erect a replica St Patrick's Cross just yards from the patron saints' grave in County Down have been delayed after historic remains were discovered.

The remains were found at the proposed site at Down Cathedral in Downpatrick.

Contractors uncovered the remains during a dig to lay foundations for the new cross.

Three parts of the original St Patrick's Cross are at the cathedral and date from around 800AD.

Image caption The Very Reverend Henry Hull said its believed the remains may date from as far back as 500 years ago

The Dean of Down, the Very Reverend Henry Hull, said: "When they went down two ft they began to find some remains, which they've discovered are remains that go back perhaps 500 years.

Image caption The cross is to be erected not far from St Patrick's grave at the cathedral

"They're possibly remains of the monks who were members of the Benedictine monastery that was on this site."