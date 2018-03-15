Image copyright PA Image caption Leo Varadkar had a diplomatic message about the welcoming ideals of liberty

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister), Leo Varadkar, will meet the US President, Donald Trump, later as part of the annual St Patrick's Day festivities.

Mr Varadkar, the NI Secretary, Karen Bradley, and NI political leaders were in Washington on Wednesday night at a gala dinner to raise funds for disadvantaged communities in Ireland.

The Irish PM had a diplomatic message about the welcoming ideals of liberty.

He said such values made America great.

"It is these spirits and these values that in my view makes America great, values which are more important than economic progress or force of arms," he said.

DUP deputy leader, Nigel Dodds, was among those in attendance at the Ireland America fund gala dinner.

Mr Varadkar has said efforts should be redoubled after Easter. to resolve the political deadlock at Stormont.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Varadkar is set to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday

Mr Dodds appeared doubtful about Mr Varadkar's hope that there could be a successful outcome to such talks aimed at restoring devolved government to Northern Ireland.

"What we say to people everywhere is 'Yes, let's get devolution up and running', but the prospects for talks to get this done are, I think, pretty remote," he said.

"I think what we now need is a period of decision-making and I'm glad that over the next few days in Parliament that the Secretary of State is going to devote two full days for legislating for Northern Ireland."

Mr Varadkar is making his first visit to a White House occupied by Mr Trump.

Two days ahead of Ireland's national holiday both President Trump and his staff will host two events to mark St Patrick's Day.

Mr Varadkar has already indicated that his predecessor, Enda Kenny's invitation to the US President to visit Ireland still stands.

Image copyright PA Image caption DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds was among those attending the gala dinner on Wednesday

On Wednesday, DUP leader Arlene Foster warned the Irish prime minister that it is not appropriate for him to chart the future of negotiations at Stormont.

Mrs Foster insisted that role lay firmly with the UK government.

She was reacting to a suggestion from Mr Varadkar that the UK and Irish governments might table their own joint proposals as a way to break the political deadlock.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.

Several rounds of talks have failed to restore the power-sharing government.

The Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin remain deadlocked on a range of cultural, social and legacy issues 14 months after their coalition collapsed.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who is also in Washington DC, said any renewed process had to have a real prospect of success.

"We need to be sure that delivery is possible," she said.

"The taoiseach hasn't put any specifics on the table, we wait to see what he has in mind, and we will seek to meet with him."