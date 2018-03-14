Cross-border drug gang jailed

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The men were arrested following the discovery of £300,000 worth of cannabis in 2016

Four members of a drugs gang have been jailed for their role in supplying hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs into Londonderry and Donegal.

The men were arrested following the discovery of £300,000 worth of cannabis in 2016.

They were given sentences ranging from from 12 to 24 months at Craigavon Crown Court.

The drugs were discovered when police searched three vehicles at Derrymacash Road near Lurgan on April 22.

Desmond Enfield, 34 of Ramelton, Co Donegal, Kieran Austin, 61, from Lurgan and Seamus Boyce, 38, of Letterkenny, were arrested at the scene.

Darren Donnelly, a 33-year-old lorry driver was charged after further enquiries by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit resulted in what they described as significant evidence which proved he was involved in the drugs gang.

Enfield, Austin and Donnelly all previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs.

Boyce had admitted possessing Class B controlled drugs and conspiring to supply Class B controlled drugs.

Half of the sentences will be served on licence.

Following sentencing, PSNI Det Insp Tom McClure acknowledged the help of the Gardai (Irish police), who he said worked closely with the PSNI in this cross-border investigation.

"This organised crime gang were supplying large quantities of controlled drugs into the Derry/Londonderry and Donegal areas which had the potential to cause significant harm," he said.