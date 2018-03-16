St Patrick's Day: Globe goes green
In addition to the big-name landmarks, there are some quirkier participants this year, including a blue whale skeleton and a lion statue made from recycled flip-flops.
Kevin Rühle
The Reichsburg Cochem in Germany is one of more than 250 landmarks to take part in this year's Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening.
Tourism Ireland
Some are less well-known than others. This lighthouse, on the frozen Nasijarvi lake in Finland, is one of the newbies.
Tourism Ireland
When the initiative started in 2010, just two sites went green - the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland.
Tanvir ALI
This lion lives in Mount Kenya National Park and it is made from recycled flip flops which have washed up along the country's coastline.
Tourism Ireland
The Palestinian Museum in Ramallah was designed by Dublin architects Heneghan Peng.
DUDA IDALINO
There's a worldwide appreciation for St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. This is the Catedral de Pedra in Canela, Brazil.
Andreas Kotowski
Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany
Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Welcome to Las Vegas sign joins Tourism Ireland's Global Greening
Tourism Ireland
Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt in Germany
Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Las Vegas
Tourism Ireland
Konigsbrau in Stuttgart, Germany
Tourism Ireland
Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland