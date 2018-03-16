St Patrick's Day: Globe goes green

  • 16 March 2018

In addition to the big-name landmarks, there are some quirkier participants this year, including a blue whale skeleton and a lion statue made from recycled flip-flops.

  • Reichsburg Cochem in Germany Kevin Rühle

    The Reichsburg Cochem in Germany is one of more than 250 landmarks to take part in this year's Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening.

  • Lighthouse on the frozen Lake Nasijarvi, Finland Tourism Ireland

    Some are less well-known than others. This lighthouse, on the frozen Nasijarvi lake in Finland, is one of the newbies.

  • Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, Chicago Tourism Ireland

    When the initiative started in 2010, just two sites went green - the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland.

  • Lion statue made from recycled flip flops in Kenya Tanvir ALI

    This lion lives in Mount Kenya National Park and it is made from recycled flip flops which have washed up along the country's coastline.

  • Palestinian Museum in Ramallah Tourism Ireland

    The Palestinian Museum in Ramallah was designed by Dublin architects Heneghan Peng.

  • Catedral de Pedra, Canela, Brazil DUDA IDALINO

    There's a worldwide appreciation for St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. This is the Catedral de Pedra in Canela, Brazil.

  • Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany Andreas Kotowski

    Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

  • Welcome to Las Vegas sign joins Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

    Welcome to Las Vegas sign joins Tourism Ireland's Global Greening

  • Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt in Germany Tourism Ireland

    Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt in Germany

  • Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Las Vegas Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

    Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Las Vegas

  • Konigsbrau in Stuttgart, Germany Tourism Ireland

    Konigsbrau in Stuttgart, Germany

  • Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland Tourism Ireland

    Tammerkoski Rapids in Tampere, Finland