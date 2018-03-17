Image copyright Saint Patrick Centre Image caption The tallest St Patrick in the world? He's sitting outside the St Patrick Centre in Downpatrick

While some parts of the world have already marked St Patrick's Day, the island of Ireland is gearing up to celebrate its patron saint.

Whether it be enjoying a parade or hosting a party at home, people will no doubt be marking the increasingly-global day in true Irish style.

The larger-scale events include a parade and free concert in Belfast.

Dublin's five-day festival includes a parade, which will be led by Game of Thrones Star Liam Cunningham.

The force will be with this year's festival as it will be overseen by its first international guest of honour, Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker.

The actor was chosen because of his "special affinity" with Ireland, through his filming of Star Wars and family history.

Earning that pint

Belfast will mark Saturday 17 March through the theme of Global Belfast.

The parade, featuring community groups, musicians and professional performers, will kick off from Royal Avenue at 11.30 GMT.

It will travel through Castle Junction and along Donegall Place before snaking its way around Belfast City Hall, and then returning along the same route again, finishing at Royal Avenue.

The concert will take place in Custom House Square from 13:30 GMT, and the headline act is Aston Merrygold, former JLS band member.

Entry is on a first come first served basis.

Image copyright Tanvir ALI Image caption A lion made from recycled flip flops is a newbie to Tourism Ireland's Global Greening

As part of its spring festival, Féile an Phobail has been running a number of events both in the run up to and during St Patrick's Day.

St George's Market in Belfast is also getting in on the action - in addition to the usual traditional fayre, there will be live music, Irish dancing and shamrock design workshops over the weekend.

Image caption St Patrick's Catholic Cathedral, Armagh

Meanwhile, some people will getting St Patrick's Day off to a very healthy start as there's a 10k taking place in Belfast on Saturday morning with some 2,000 runners taking part.

The St Patrick's Festival in Dublin runs from Thursday 15 March to Monday 19 March, and this year's theme is Home.

On Saturday - the day itself - there are a lot of green goings-on, including guided walks and plays, but the main draw is the parade which will start from Parnell Square at noon.

Global Greening

St Patrick's Day has long been celebrated far beyond Irish shores but this year looks set to be the biggest greening to date.

More than 250 sites around the world have been taking part in Tourism Ireland's Global Greening.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Image caption The United States embrace St Patrick's Day - this is the Centennial Wheel in Chicago

In addition to the big names - such as the Empire State Building and Sydney Opera House - there are some rather quirkier participants this year.

These include a blue whale skeleton, a lion statue made from recycled flip-flops and a lighthouse on a frozen Finnish lake.

The skeleton, called Hope, takes pride of place in the entrance to the Natural History Museum in London, while the lion lives in Kenya. The Wawa goose statue in Canada is also turning a shade of green.

Image caption St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh

When the greening initiative began nine years ago, just two landmarks took party - the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland.

Nowhere, outside of Ireland, does St Patrick's day like the diaspora (and adopted Irishmen and women) in New York.

What's happening elsewhere in Northern Ireland?

St Patrick's spring carnival - Londonderry and Strabane

Derry parade departs Bishops Street car park at 14:00 GMT on Saturday and promises dancing daffodils, busy bees and slithering snakes

LegenDerry Food Festival at the Guildhall Square from 12:00 GMT to 18:00 GMT on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 March

Strabane parade departs Dock Street at 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Home of St Patrick Festival - Armagh

Running since 8 March and continues until Monday 19 March

Saturday's line-up includes a procession in Armagh - starting at 13:30 from Palace Demesne

Home of St Patrick Festival - Newry, Mourne and Down

Running from 8 March to Sunday 18 March

On Saturday, cross community parade in Downpatrick from 15:00

St Patrick's Day Celebrations - Enniskillen

Bouncy castles, archery, climbing walls and much more in the Broadmeadow from 13:30 to 15:30

Parade 15:30 - 16:30, starts Lakeland Forum

St Patrick's Day at Slemish and Broughshane