The secretary of state has denied dithering over MLAs' pay after the collapse of the Stormont talks.

Karen Bradley, who has the power to vary wages, told MPs on Monday that she was minded to reduce MLA's pay.

She recognised that people want to see action, she said, adding that she said she would go through the "proper processes".

Last December, former assembly Chief Executive Trevor Reaney recommended a cut of 27.5%.

Mrs Bradley said she wants to hear from Northern Ireland's political parties before making a final decision.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017.

Asked whether she was considering the creation of an interim Assembly, she said a number of local parties had put forward suggestions about what could be done to provide extra scrutiny of decisions and that she was looking at all the ideas.

The secretary of state added that whatever she does will not undermine the 1998 Belfast Agreement or create an obstacle to the return of the Executive, but would rather enjoy cross-community approval.

She recognises people are frustrated about the current deadlock and want immediate decisions, but said they do not want a development which might make it impossible in the future to secure the return of devolved government.

Mrs Bradley denied that the current position amounts to direct rule, but said she needed to pass a budget last week in order to enable public services to function properly.

She said she would launch a consultation on proposed new legacy institutions shortly and was getting legal advice on the implications of a recent court ruling that withholding funding for legacy inquests is not lawful.

Mrs Bradley is travelling to Washington later this week to attend the US St Patrick's Day celebrations.

She plans to have discussions there with the chairwoman of the Policing Board Anne Connolly, who has complained about the impact the Stormont deadlock on the accountability of the PSNI.