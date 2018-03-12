Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Karen Bradley is also expected to talk about the deadlock at Stormont and her approach to the budget

The secretary of state is expected to signal what she plans to do about MLA salaries in a statement to MPs later.

Karen Bradley is also expected to update the House of Commons on the deadlock at Stormont and her approach to the Northern Ireland budget, which was announced last week.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017.

Subsequent talks have failed to restore the power-sharing executive.

In December an independent report recommended cutting the 90 MLAs' salaries by £13,612 in the absence of a sitting Assembly at Stormont.

The report by former Stormont Chief Executive Trevor Reaney urged the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to introduce the cut in two stages, so as not to impact on Assembly members' "personal circumstances".

Last month talks between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed amidst unionist resistance to draft proposals for future Irish language legislation.

Since then, senior DUP figures have described the prospects for restoring the Assembly in the coming weeks or months as bleak.



The Reaney report proposed cutting the MLA salary from £49,500 to £35,888, with an immediate cut of £7,425 followed by a further reduction of £6,187 after three months.

Mr Reaney also proposed cutting MLAs' staff allowance from £50,000 to £37,500 if power sharing had not been restored by the end of this month.

However in a recent appearance before the Westminster Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mrs Bradley indicated MLAs' staff should not be punished or penalised for the inability of the parties to form an Executive.

Mrs Bradley told the Committee she would make her statement on MLA salaries at the same time as she announced a new Stormont budget.

But last week she unveiled her budget plans in a written ministerial statement.

Some sources have suggested the two announcements were separated because the DUP was unhappy about a planned cut in MLA wages overshadowing the new budget, which included the release of £410m of the package negotiated by the party in return for backing the Conservative Party at Westminster.