Image copyright Wave Trauma Image caption Mr Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk who later joined the IRA

A small plot of land in County Meath in the Republic of Ireland is to be cleared ahead of fresh searches for the body of one of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey.

Mr Lynskey was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1972.

The Disappeared were 16 people abducted and secretly buried by republicans in the 1970s and 1980s.

So far, the remains of 13 people have been recovered.

The remaining three are Mr Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.

Mr Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk, who later joined the IRA.

It is hoped the search of land in Oristown will begin later this week.

Image caption The remains of 13 of the Disappeared have been recovered so far

The lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains, Geoff Knupfer, said an extensive search had been carried out for Joe Lynskey in nearby Coghalstown in 2015.

"During that search we found the remains of Seamus Wright and Kevin McKee, but unfortunately we drew a blank in relation to Joe Lynskey, said Mr Knupfer.

"As we do after every unsuccessful search we go back and review all the information that we have pulled together to see if there are other lines of inquiry to be pursued.

"That's what we've done in this case and as a result we are going to look at quite a small area of woodland at Oristown near where we found Brendan Megraw in 2014.

"We will start as soon as the land is cleared of trees and our contractors and forensic archaeologists can get to work.

"We anticipate that this will not be a long search either way."

Mr Knupfer appealed for information on the three remaining cases.