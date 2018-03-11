Three stabbed in Saintfield, County Down
- 11 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been stabbed in the Queen's Park area of Saintfield, County Down.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called at about 03:45 GMT on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the South Eastern Trust said three people were taken to the Ulster Hospital. Two people were discharged and one person is in a stable condition.
A police cordon remains in place at a semi-detached house in the estate.
Forensics officers are examining the area.