An OBE medal was among a number of items including cash and jewellery stolen during the burglary of three houses in Randalstown, County Antrim.

Police say the properties in the Church Road and Kemmilhill Gardens area were broken into between 15:00 GMT on Friday and 16:45 GMT on Saturday.

Entry was forced via the rear of the properties.

They were then ransacked and items including cash, jewellery and cigarettes were stolen.

Police said an OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal, "which is of great sentimental value to one of the victims", was among the items taken.