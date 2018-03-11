Image caption Anne Connolly is chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board

The chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board has said she is worried about what could happen within the PSNI if it is not fully held to account.

The board does not currently have the legal authority to oversee the police service due to the political deadlock at Stormont.

Its chair, Anne Connolly, has said that Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley needs to step in.

She said she did not want to see "all of the good in policing fall".

"The longer this goes on the more likely the police are to get a bit carefree about the whole issue, they don't have a board to come to," she told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.

"Any organisation which is left without having to report openly and accountably to a board and the public, more and more people will start to do their own thing and that gets very difficult."

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017.

The institutions collapsed following a row between the DUP and Sinn Féin over a botched green energy scheme.

In October 2017, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable George Hamilton expressed concerns about a lack of police accountability as the Policing Board remained without any party political members.

The board is supposed to have 10 politicians and nine independent members.

"We haven't met formally and in public throughout this calendar year," he said at the time, adding that he continued to meet political representatives despite this.

"Not having the full-blown policing board in place is, I think, a deficit for policing," Mr Hamilton added.