Cullyhanna gun attack: Man charged with GBH
- 10 March 2018
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and threats to kill after a shooting incident in County Armagh.
The incident happened in February on the Cloghoge Road in Cullyhanna.
A woman and her son escaped injury after shots were fired at a house.
The 33-year-old man is due before Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday.