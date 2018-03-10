Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Shots were fired at the house on in February

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and threats to kill after a shooting incident in County Armagh.

The incident happened in February on the Cloghoge Road in in Cullyhanna in February.

A woman and her son escaped injury after shots were fired at a house.

The 33-year-old man is due before Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday.