'Paedophile hunters' charged by police
Police have charged three self-styled paedophile hunters with a number of offences.
They were charged with with three counts of false imprisonment, three counts of intimidation, two counts of attempted intimidation, criminal damage and common assault.
A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested in Ballymena and a 51-year-old man in Newtownabbey on Friday.
The 51-year-old man was also charged with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class C drug.
They are due in court next month.