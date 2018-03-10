'Paedophile hunters' charged by police

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested in Ballymena and a 51-year-old man in Newtownabbey on Friday

Police have charged three self-styled paedophile hunters with a number of offences.

They were charged with with three counts of false imprisonment, three counts of intimidation, two counts of attempted intimidation, criminal damage and common assault.

A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested in Ballymena and a 51-year-old man in Newtownabbey on Friday.

The 51-year-old man was also charged with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class C drug.

They are due in court next month.