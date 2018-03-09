Tayto and Moy Park fined over low wages

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unite workers' union says Northern Ireland companies are disproportionately represented on the list

Agri-food producers Tayto and Moy Park are among eight Northern Ireland companies included on a list of 179 UK companies fined for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

Moy Park failed to pay £33,500 to 338 workers, while Tayto failed to pay £2,200 to 50 workers, says the list.

It has been published by the government.

The 179 companies are being forced to pay £1.3m in back-pay and fines for underpayment.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said there were no excuses for short-changing workers.

"This is an absolute red line for this government and employers who cross it will get caught - not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200% of wages owed," he said.

"Today's naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on 1 April."

"Unfortunately Northern Ireland appears to be disproportionately represented," said Unite's Sean McKeever.

The workers' union called on the companies listed to address the issue by committing to become fully-accredited living wage employers.

BBC News NI has contacted the companies for comment on the figures.