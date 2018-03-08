Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff posted the video on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills murders

Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff has been interviewed by police about a video he posted of himself in a shop with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

The video was posted on social media on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills murders, in which 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

Police said they had interviewed a 51-year-old man "about a video uploaded to social media on 6 January".

They said the man attended Omagh police station voluntarily on Thursday.

"A report will now be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service," Det Ch Supt Tim Mairs said.

Image caption Ten Protestant workmen were murdered in the 1976 Kingsmills massacre

Mr McElduff said at the time he never intended to cause offence with his video, and that its publication on the anniversary of the Kingsmills atrocity was "just a coincidence".

However, he was criticised by relatives of the murdered men and by the sole survivor of the attack, Alan Black.

Mr McElduff later resigned as MP for West Tyrone.