Image copyright Family photo Image caption Karol Kelly, a father-of-five, was stabbed to death on Sunday morning

A 17-year-old male has been charged with the murder of a Londonderry man who stabbed to death at the weekend.

Karol Kelly, 35, was attacked during a fight involving a group of men in Grafton Street, Rosemount, at about 02:40 GMT on Sunday. He was the father of five children.

The teenager is due to appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

On Wednesday two brothers appeared in court charged with murder.

Sean Anderson, 19, and Gary Anderson, 20, were remanded in custody following a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Both men spoke only to confirm that they understood the charge and to confirm their names and dates of birth.

They will appear in court again via video link on 29 March.

About 20 police officers were in court prior to their appearance and the hearing was temporarily delayed to allow for the arrival of police reinforcements.

Extra officers were called to the courtroom as friends of the victim and relatives and friends of the two defendants faced each other during the brief hearing.

One man carrying a photograph of the deceased was removed from the court.

Two other men were arrested for contempt of court. They later apologised to District Judge Barney McElholm who told them they were free to go.