Image caption Paddy Jackson denies rape

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson insisted he was not an "aggressive" person as he gave evidence for the first time at the trial in which he has been accused of rape.

He told the court he was not violent, saying: "I've never been in a fight. I'm not an aggressive person."

He said he would be "completely freaked out" if a woman left his house crying.

Mr Jackson and fellow Ulster and Ireland rugby player Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman on 28 June, 2016.

'Consensual'

The players had both been at Ollie's nightclub in Belfast and were among eight people - four men and four women - who went to Mr Jackson's house after the club.

At the time of the alleged rape, Mr Jackson was aged 24. The woman was 19.

Wednesday's hearing was the first time the court has heard Mr Jackson, who has 25 caps for Ireland, give his version of events from the witness box.

He insisted all of the sexual activity he engaged in had been consensual and said he did not know that the woman had left his home upset about what had happened.

"The last thing I want is a girl crying and leaving my house," Mr Jackson told the court. "I would have completely freaked out.

"I would have gone to help her. If I had known she was upset, I would have tried to contact her."

Image caption Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison deny all the charges

Earlier in the trial, the woman told the court that she was attacked after going upstairs to retrieve her handbag. She claimed Mr Jackson followed her upstairs and raped her.

Mr Jackson insisted she had followed him upstairs, a short time after she "ran her fingernails down my right arm" in the downstairs living room.

He was asked by his defence barrister, Brendan Kelly QC, whether he had forced her to engage in sexual activity.

"No. I wouldn't do that," said Mr Jackson.

He later added: "She was enjoying it."

He said he touched her sexually and she performed oral sex on him, but insisted he did not engage in sexual intercourse with her.

He said he looked for a condom, after she asked him to do so, but he searched his bedroom and could not find one.

'Very close'

He said Stuart Olding later came into the room and she switched her attention to him, performing oral sex on him.

Asked by his barrister if he had encouraged or forced her to do this, he insisted: "No."

Dressed in a navy-blue round-neck jumper and an open-necked shirt, Mr Jackson answered questions on his upbringing, rugby career and friends within the sport.

He described Stuart Olding as a "very close friend", and said he was close to fellow Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Rory Best.

He said he had baby-sat Rory Best's children and attended his son's sixth birthday party.

He told the court he had just returned from a rugby tour to South Africa with Ireland on the night of the alleged rape at his home in Belfast.

'Stupid behaviour'

Asked about WhatsApp messages sent by him and his friends the following day, Mr Jackson said they had been immature.

He added: "It's just stupid behaviour really."

Asked if he had any concerns about had happened the previous night, he said: "None whatsoever."

However, two days later he said the then Ulster Rugby coach, Les Kiss, phoned him and said: "Paddy, the police are here, you need to go to Musgrave Street police station immediately."

Mr Jackson said he was shocked and added: "My heart sank."

He said he had no idea why the police wanted to speak to him.

'Looked shocked'

He was in a cafe with Mr Olding at the time. Ulster Rugby manager Bryn Cunningham phoned Mr Olding at almost exactly the same time.

Mr Jackson said: "I didn't know what was going on. Stuart looked shocked as well.

"Les called me again. He said: 'Have you left yet?' I said: 'Do you have any idea what this is about? I'm freaking out.'

"He said: 'I don't know. It sounds grave.'"

Mr Jackson added that, at the time, he had thought the sexual activity with the woman had been "good".

He told the court: "Now I don't ever want to be involved in anything like this again."

In court - BBC News NI's Mark Simpson:

Paddy Jackson is the 23rd person to give evidence from the witness box: The first person was the woman who has accused him of rape.

Other witnesses have included 10 police officers, two doctors and a taxi-driver.

Before Wednesday's hearing - day 27 of the trial - the jury had not heard Mr Jackson speak about what happened.

Ten days ago, what he said in police interviews after being arrested was outlined in court. A transcript of the police questions and his answers were read out.

Mr Jackson's appearance in the witness box marks the formal start of the defence case.

However, during the five weeks of the prosecution case, the defence was allowed to call a witness - a doctor - when medical evidence was being heard.

Judge Patricia Smyth told the jury last week that all four defendants will have the opportunity to give evidence, if they wish.

They will also be entitled to call witnesses on their behalf.

Last week, the prosecution case concluded but there was a delay before the defence case began as a juror took ill.

A hearing of the trial is expected to take place on Saturday morning to try to make up some of the lost time. Trial hearings in Belfast Crown Court normally only take place on week days.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, denies one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, also denies rape.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, denies one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The 11-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence before coming to any final conclusions.