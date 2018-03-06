Karol Kelly: Two men charged with murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Londonderry.
Karol Kelly, 35, was attacked during a fight involving a group of men in Grafton Street, Rosemount, at about 02:40 GMT on Sunday.
Mr Kelly was the father of five children aged from three to 15.
The men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
They were arrested on Sunday following the incident.