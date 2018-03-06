Image copyright PA Image caption The delegation will include DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds

The Democratic Unionist Party is due to meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, later on Tuesday.

The DUP delegation is expected to tell Mr Barnier that Northern Ireland has to leave the European Union on the same terms as the rest of the UK.

The meeting comes after Sinn Féin held talks with Mr Barnier on Monday.

The delegation going to Brussels includes DUP leader Arlene Foster, her deputy Nigel Dodds, MEP Diane Dodds and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

The DUP may also tell the EU negotiator that there must not be an internal border within the UK and say they will not accept anything that undermines the integrity of the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

'Catastrophic'

The party may also stress that after Brexit, Northern Ireland companies must have unfettered access to markets across the UK.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mrs Foster said: "The DUP wants to see a sensible Brexit which works for Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom but also for our nearest neighbours too.

"We will not countenance any proposal which would create a new border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

"The economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom must be respected and protected. Placing a border down the Irish Sea would not just be politically unacceptable but would be economically catastrophic. "

She added that her party "stands ready to work for sensible solutions to the border question".

Image caption EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier held talks with Sinn Féin on Monday

"A basis already exists to ensure people in Northern Ireland and the Republic can continue to work, move, and trade across the border freely after the UK has left the European Union. Greater flexibility needs to be shown by those in Brussels on the issue of the border," the DUP leader said.

On Monday, Mr Barnier held talks with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O'Neill and MEPs Martina Anderson and Matt Carthy.

Ms McDonald said the discussions were a meeting of minds and the issue of Brexit was now in "Mrs May's court".

She said the British government had to come up with Plan A and Plan B.

The Sinn Féin leader added that there could be no overall agreement on Brexit unless the issue of the Irish border was solved.

She said her party was "not looking for a border down the Irish Sea" .