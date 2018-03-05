Image caption The incident happened at a shop on Donegall Street last month

A man has been charged over an arson attack on a shop in Belfast, which was set on fire while three people were inside the building.

The incident happened in Rip-Off on Donegall Street on Friday 23 February.

No-one in the shop was injured but they were said to be "badly shaken" after a man poured a flammable liquid around the store and set it alight.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due in court on Tuesday.

The accused has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.