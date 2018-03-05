Image copyright Mal McCann

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in court in Enniskillen later charged with murdering four people in a fire.

A baby and two teenagers were among those who died in the blaze at a remote house in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, last Tuesday.

The man has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Those who died have been named locally as Crystal Gossett, her son, Edward, 16, and her daughter, Diane, 19.

The name of the young child, believed to be 18-months old, is not yet known.