A murder investigation has been opened after a man was stabbed to death in Londonderry.

The 35-year-old victim was fatally injured during an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at about 02:40 GMT on Sunday.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, have been arrested.

Police have said they are "working to determine the precise sequence of events" that led to the man's death.

Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion, who is the MP for Foyle, said a community and a city were "left devastated with the terrible news".

"It is very early stages in the investigation and the police are asking for any witnesses to come forward and let themselves be known," she said.