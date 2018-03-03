Image copyright Mal McCann Image caption Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal fire in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, on Tuesday.

He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life. He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Four people died in the fire including a young child.

The landlord of the house said they were Crystal Gossett, her son Edward (16) and her daughter Diane (19).

The name of the young child, believed to be 18-months old, is not yet known.