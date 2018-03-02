Image caption A record 117 cruise liners are due to visit Belfast this year

A record number of cruise ships are set to dock in Belfast this year - up by 25% - despite the continued absence of a dedicated terminal.

More than 200,000 day-trip visitors will arrive on 117 ships between this month and October.

"Belfast's popularity continues to grow," said Michael Robinson, the harbour's commercial director.

The harbour remains "committed" to building a cruise terminal - an idea first put forward in 2013.

Rapid growth

However, the £15m project, at a site known as D3, is still awaiting planning permission.

Cruise business has grown rapidly in recent years.

This year eight new cruise lines have added Belfast to their itineraries, joining the likes of Cunard and Royal Caribbean.

It means for the first time, Belfast will break the 100-a-year barrier for liners.

Last year, it hosted 93.