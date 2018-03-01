Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Stuart Olding denies one charge of rape

The rape trial involving two Ulster rugby players has heard police did not seize the clothes Stuart Olding wore on the night of the alleged attack.

Mr Olding's house was searched after he was arrested and his defence barrister said the police knew exactly what he had been wearing.

At no stage in the investigation did they take away the clothing, he added.

Mr Olding and fellow rugby player Paddy Jackson are accused of raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house.

The alleged attack took place in the early hours of June 28 2016.

Paddy Jackson denies one count of rape and one count of sexual assault

Two days later, Mr Olding was arrested at Musgrave Street PSNI station in central Belfast.

According to his defence barrister, Frank O'Donoghue QC, when he arrived at the police station Mr Olding was told to hand over his house keys, and without his knowledge, his home was then searched.

"He was never told his house was being searched," said Mr O'Donoghue.

Mr Olding had been wearing a blue shirt with white buttons, jeans and light brown shoes on the night of the alleged rapes.

He later told the police what he was wearing.

The alleged victim also told the police, and pictures which were taken on the night were seen by police.

However, the clothing was never seized.

'No value'

In court on Thursday, the investigating officer in the case was asked to explain why it was not taken.

She said his clothing "wouldn't have been an issue" in the case and there would have been no value in having it forensically tested.

Blane McIlroy denies one charge of exposure

Mr Olding and Mr Jackson were interviewed separately by the police - but in the same PSNI station, on the same night.

The allegations made by the 19-year-old woman at the centre of the case were put to them.

Mr O'Donoghue told the court that Mr Olding made it clear to the police that the sex act he engaged in with the woman had been "entirely consensual" and did not involve coaxing, force or violence.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Rory Harrison denies all charges against him

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 11-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.

The case is expected to last a further two weeks.