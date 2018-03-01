Extend undercover inquiry to Northern Ireland - Amnesty
An undercover policing inquiry should be extended to Northern Ireland, according to a human rights group.
An inquiry, which investigated the activity of undercover officers in England and Wales, their conduct and the impact of their activities, got under way last month.
Scotland is now calling for the inquiry to be extended there.
Amnesty says it sees no reason why undercover policing in NI should not be looked at as well.
- Read the full report
- 'Police wanted me to spy on campaigners'
- Secret PC 'used dead child's name'
- The undercover cop, his lover, and their son
"We know that two previous justice ministers - David Ford and Claire Sugden - have called for the extension of this inquiry," Amnesty's Grainne Teggart said.
"But it is vital that Northern Ireland is not left behind, particularly in light of recent developments in Scotland.
"So we are appealing directly to Westminster and to the home secretary, but also to the Northern Ireland secretary of state, to ensure that Northern Ireland is in this inquiry."