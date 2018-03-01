Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An inquiry, which investigated the activity of undercover officers in England and Wales, their conduct and the impact of their activities, got under way last month

An undercover policing inquiry should be extended to Northern Ireland, according to a human rights group.

An inquiry, which investigated the activity of undercover officers in England and Wales, their conduct and the impact of their activities, got under way last month.

Scotland is now calling for the inquiry to be extended there.

Amnesty says it sees no reason why undercover policing in NI should not be looked at as well.

"We know that two previous justice ministers - David Ford and Claire Sugden - have called for the extension of this inquiry," Amnesty's Grainne Teggart said.

Image caption Amnesty's Grainne Teggart said Northern Ireland should not be left behind

"But it is vital that Northern Ireland is not left behind, particularly in light of recent developments in Scotland.

"So we are appealing directly to Westminster and to the home secretary, but also to the Northern Ireland secretary of state, to ensure that Northern Ireland is in this inquiry."