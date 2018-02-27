Image caption Davina McCay acted up to head the Renewable Heat Branch of the Department for Enterprise Trade and Investment between May and July 2014

A civil servant who temporarily ran the department dealing with the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme has said she did not enjoy it.

Davina McCay acted up to head the Renewable Heat Branch of the Department for Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI) between May and July 2014.

She was speaking at the public inquiry into Northern Ireland's flawed green energy scheme.

She said she was relieved when told her secondment would not be made permanent.

The public inquiry was set up last year to investigate the RHI scheme after costs spiralled.

The scheme was an initiative offering financial incentives to encourage businesses to switch to using renewable fuels to generate heat.

But critical flaws meant that its claimants could earn substantial returns, far greater than intended.

That came at the taxpayer's expense and the most recent estimate put the projected overspend at £700m over 20 years, up from an original figure of £490m.

'No sense of urgency'

The inquiry's counsel said he would ask Ms McCay about a seven-week-period "which she probably regrets having had anything to do with".

She told the inquiry that at the time she was in charge the focus was in extending the RHI scheme to domestic properties rather than reviewing the non-domestic scheme, as had been promised.

She said there had been no proper project management system for the non-domestic scheme.

She said the department was "extremely busy" with a high volume of calls from the renewables industry at a time when experienced staff had either left or were leaving the office.

The civil servant said she felt a little "panicky" at the amount of work left for her to undertake.

A handover note from an experienced colleague, Peter Hutchinson, had a list of urgent actions including a review of tariffs to prevent excessive payments.

Ms McCay said she does not recall Mr Hutchinson emphasising the need for the tariff review with her.

The then head of Energy Division, John Mills, has told the inquiry in a written statement that there was no sense of urgency from renewable heat staff about the scheme.

Chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin suggested that Mr Mills might have got a different impression as a result of the handover from his predecessor Fiona Hepper.