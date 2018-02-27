Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Stuart Olding said he was only in the bedroom for a relatively short period of time before leaving and sleeping elsewhere

A court has heard a tape-recording of Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding denying allegations that he raped a young woman at Paddy Jackson's house.

On day 22 of the rape trial, audio recordings of Mr Olding's initial police interviews were played to the jury.

It was put to him by a detective that he forced a 19-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him.

He replied: "She was doing it, and I wasn't forcing her to do it."

The interviews took place at Musgrave Street PSNI station in Belfast on the evening of Thursday 30 June 2016 - two days after the alleged rapes.

Mr Jackson and fellow rugby player Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house, in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

'Held out her hand'

The woman claims Mr Jackson raped her first and that when Mr Olding came into the bedroom, she said: "Please no, not him as well."

Mr Olding said he did not hear her say that.

In his first police interview after being arrested, he said the woman held her hand out to him.

Mr Olding said that he was only in the bedroom a relatively short period of time, then left and slept elsewhere in the house.

He later discussed the night's events with Mr Jackson.

"We just talked about what happened," Mr Olding said.

"We were pretty hung over. We were drunk when it was happening."

He said they both men had oral sex with the woman, but neither had sexual intercourse.

Mr Olding said that before the night in question, he had never met the young woman at the centre of the case and knew nothing about her.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Mr Olding said he and Paddy Jackson (above) both had oral sex with the woman, but neither had sexual intercourse

The woman claims a third man, Blane McIlroy, came into the bedroom naked at one stage.

Mr Olding said he did not recall that happening.

After his initial police interviews, Mr Olding was questioned again by police on 4 October 2016.

He replied "no comment" to all of the questions asked.

His solicitor told police Mr Olding's recollection of what happened had not changed and he had gone into as much detail as he could during the previous interviews.

Ill juror

The jury now consists of eight men and three women, after a jury member took ill and was discharged.

The trial has now entered its fifth week and the jury has been told it is likely to last seven weeks.

The jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Rory Harrison and Blane McIlroy deny the charges against them

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.