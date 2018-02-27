Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Two fire engines from Lisnaskea and one from Enniskillen helped put out the fire

Three people have died in a house fire in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, police have said.

Officers were called to the house on Molly Road at about 07:20 GMT.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said: "Sadly, we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire."

He added the emergency services were carrying out an "extensive examination" of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if anyone else was involved.

Firefighters said they were called to a "well-developed fire in a detached bungalow".

The blaze was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service shortly before 07:15 on Tuesday.

Two fire engines from Lisnaskea and one from Enniskillen attended the incident. The fire has now been put out.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster, the MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone, said: "Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community."

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin MP for the area, offered her condolences.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The road leading to the scene of the blaze has been closed to traffic

"This is absolutely tragic, God help them all," she said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: "This is a close knit community and there will be a huge sense of loss felt within the community, but particularly to the family concerned.

"I'm sure the community will rally round to assist the bereaved."