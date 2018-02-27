Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The figures show that there are over 90,000 people diagnosed with the condition in NI

The number of people diagnosed with diabetes in Northern Ireland has increased by more than 62% since 2007, according to newly released figures.

The analysis by Diabetes UK shows that there are more than 90,000 people diagnosed with the condition in NI.

The charity is calling for prevention programmes and early intervention for people at high risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The Northern Health Trust area has the highest prevalence in NI, with 23,878 people living with diabetes (6.5%).

'Obesity epidemic'

The Southern Health Trust area has the lowest incidence with 5.4%.

The single greatest risk factor for Type 2 diabetes is being overweight or obese.

Jillian Patchett, national director at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said: "Unless we act, and urgently, diabetes prevalence will continue to rise.

"Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are serious conditions that can lead to devastating complications such as amputation, blindness, kidney disease, stroke and heart disease if people don't receive the right care.

"Type 1 diabetes isn't currently preventable, but three in five cases of Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed. In order to stop more people developing the condition in the future, we must tackle the obesity epidemic.

"There is a need to take a whole society approach from childhood, including tackling the marketing of unhealthy food to children and making sure that the food we buy is healthier."