Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that negotiating a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union would help to avoid any need for a hard border in Ireland.

Mr Corbyn's speech marked a significant change in Labour's Brexit policy.

He said Brexit should not be allowed to sow division and no one should be willing to sacrifice the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Corbyn said it was "the basis for 20 years of relative peace, development and respect for diversity" in NI.

The party leader told his audience in Coventry that the 1998 Agreement "was a great achievement".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The future of the border has been a Brexit hot topic

He paid tribute to the work done by Tony Blair, Mo Mowlam and all sides in Northern Ireland in securing the deal.

The Labour leader said his party would continue to "support the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and to ensure we maintain the situation of no hard border in Northern Ireland".

He added that any powers currently exercised by the EU should be transferred to "the relevant devolved body after Brexit, so that power is closer to the people".